RG Kar rape and murder trial continues; magistrate testified on inquest findings

The magistrate who conducted the inquest on the 31-year-old doctor, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, was one of the three individuals who testified before the Sealdah court on Monday, November 18, reported The Telegraph.

An inquest is a judicial inquiry before a jury to examine the cause of a violent or unexpected death

The two other individuals who testified in the case were a witness of the inquest and the videographer who was recording the inquest.These three individuals are part of the 128 witnesses listed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



Why is the magistrate's statement so crucial?

According to sources in the central agency, the magistrate's statements are of importance as the criminal prosecution will be based on his verdict, on whether the victim was murdered or not.



Senior police officers further informed that the magistrate's inquest is a legal inquiry under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) into the cause of death.



A senior Kolkata Police officer explained that a magistrate conducting an inquest records all the evidence, which is vital for the trial of a criminal case.



Update so far

Since the trial began on November 11, the court has recorded the testimonies of nine individuals, including the victim's parents.



The post-mortem report of the deceased junior doctor further listed 16 external wounds and nine internal injuries. The report mentioned the presence of no fractures or injuries to the muscles, bones, and joints.

As with previous sessions, Monday's proceedings were carried out in-camera.

Sanjay Roy, the sole accused charged with rape and murder, was brought to court and was permitted to listen to the depositions, as required by law.



According to The Telegraph report, a contingent of police was deployed on the court's premises. They ensured that Roy was not heard, and there were no attempts made to communicate with the media.