Bengaluru: Teacher assaults with wooden stick, leads to student losing his tooth

An 11-year-old student was allegedly assaulted by a teacher, resulting in a broken tooth, at Holy Christ School in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka. The Jayanagar police have registered a case against the teacher.

The accused is identified as Asmat, a Hindi teacher in Holy Christ School. According to the complaint filed by the victim’s father Anil Kumar, the incident took place on Monday around 12.30 pm in the school premises.

As his classmates were reportedly playing in the classroom filling water in the gum bottle, the victim, a Class VI student, went to his teacher Asmat to inform him about it. However, the frustrated teacher allegedly beat the boy with a wooden stick on the face, which led to the student breaking a tooth, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The boy was taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment by the school authorities. Later they informed the family about the incident and apologised. Based on the complaint filed by the boy's father, the police have registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act and section 75 (causing hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police said that while the teacher was beating the boy, she accidentally struck his mouth, resulting in the broken tooth. "We have recorded the teacher's statement and have released her on station bail," the police added.