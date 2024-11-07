Medicos listen up, NMC has an official X handle now!

The National Medical Commission (NMC), the apex regulatory body overseeing medical education and practice in India, has launched its official handle on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

So now medical students and doctors can expect official updates, announcements, and important notices related to medical education on the social media platform.

The official X handle, with username ‘@NMC_BHARAT’ was created in October 2024 and made its first public post on the platform today, on Thursday, November 7.

In an X post today, Dr Yogender Malik, former Member of the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB), announced this development.

“Dear all, Here is NMC's official Twitter handle. You can follow to know updates,” the post read.