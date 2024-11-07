Medicos listen up, NMC has an official X handle now!

The National Medical Commission (NMC), the apex regulatory body overseeing medical education and practice in India, has launched its official handle on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
So now medical students and doctors can expect official updates, announcements, and important notices related to medical education on the social media platform.
The official X handle, with username ‘@NMC_BHARAT’ was created in October 2024 and made its first public post on the platform today, on Thursday, November 7.
In an X post today, Dr Yogender Malik, former Member of the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB), announced this development.
“Dear all, Here is NMC's official Twitter handle. You can follow to know updates,” the post read.
The NMC, which was established in 2020, regulates medical education and practice in India, overseeing medical colleges, setting educational standards, and ensuring the quality of healthcare delivery across the country.
Now, with its presence on social media, the apex body might be able to better facilitate open and accessible communication with all stakeholders, improve public engagement, and deliver important updates and notices related to medical education smoothly.
Already, the netizens have started to question why it took the NMC two years to establish an official presence on X.
“It took NMC only 2 years to open an account on X !! It makes me wonder if the NExT exam will come in this decade,” one X user wrote.