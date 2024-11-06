VIRAL: Indian graduate offers to work without pay or weekly offs to stay in the UK, gets criticised

An Indian student has faced criticism for promising to work without pay in the United Kingdom (UK) in a desperate attempt to stay in the nation.

In a contentious LinkedIn post last month, the student stated that she had three months to find work in the UK or face deportation.

According to Hindustan Times, the Leicester-based student, who arrived in the UK for higher studies in 2021, said she had searched tirelessly but without success for a company that would sponsor her visa. After more than 300 applications, she still hadn't found work.

She has, therefore, turned to LinkedIn in a desperate bid to get hired.

Job seeking in the UK

The woman stated that she was looking for design engineer positions in the UK so that she could remain in the country once her student visa ended.

She wrote that she had been searching for a job since her graduation in 2022 so that she could stay in the country after her Graduate Visa expires.

Claiming that her Graduate Visa expires in the next three months, the student urged people on LinkedIn to repost her post and help her stay in the UK.

“The job market feels like there’s no value for me, my degree, or my capabilities... I have applied to 300+ jobs and got a handful of useful feedback. This LinkedIn post is my FINAL chance to secure a long-term future in the UK,” she said.

In her post, which has since garnered virality, she promised to work for free for a month.

She further stated that if her employers were unsatisfied with her work, they may terminate her without notice or compensation.

The Indian student also agreed to work more hours without taking weekly offs to stay in the UK.

The backlash

The post sparked anger on LinkedIn and Reddit, with many criticising the woman for going to 'ridiculous' lengths to avoid returning to India.

Others criticised her offer to labour for free, claiming that it would not only set unreasonable expectations for companies but also create a toxic work atmosphere. The promise to work for free may also force more meritorious individuals out of positions.