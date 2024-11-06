Tiruchy: Repeated hoax bomb threats to schools worry parents

Popular schools in the city of Tiruchy in Tamil Nadu were once again targeted by bomb threats on Tuesday, November 5, via email prompting them to declare holiday followed by a thorough inspection by the bomb squad.

On Tuesday, the threats were directed at a private school at Karumandapam, two schools at Tennur, and two schools at the Rockfort area, according to The New Indian Express.

As one among the schools in the fort area also received the threat, a women's college located in the same campus also declared holiday.

In response, police officers, bomb detection specialists conducted intensive searches using advanced devices to ensure the safety of the premises.

This latest incident follows a recent rise in bomb threats directed at airports and schools in the state.

Also, in the last three months, the city has witnessed three such incidents of a hoax bomb threats to schools and star hotels. Due to the threats, the affected institutions declared an emergency closure for the day, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

Parents and teachers, alarmed by the recurring nature of these incidents, have urged authorities to identify and take strict action against the individuals responsible for issuing these threats.