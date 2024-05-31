World No Tobacco Day: Health Ministry initiates tobacco-free educational institutions campaign

To mark World No Tobacco Day and as part of the National Tobacco Control Programme, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), today, Friday, May 31, initiated the Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) campaign to safeguard minors and youth from tobacco addiction.

World No Tobacco Day is observed worldwide every year on May 31. This was stated in a report by ANI.

"As part of the National Tobacco Control Programme, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has initiated the Tobacco Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) campaign aimed at safeguarding minors and youth from tobacco addiction," the Ministry of Health said in Tobacco-free educational institutions (ToFEI) implementation manual.

In the manual, the Ministry of Health has advised implementing nine activities in educational institutions to transform them into tobacco-free zones.

Activities to be implemented for tobacco-free educational institutions are as follows:

As per the Ministry of Education, signage for 'Tobacco Free Premise' and 'Smoke-Free Area' should be placed at prominent places on all floors of the educational institution.

The Ministry of Education said that every educational institution should make sure that there is no evidence of tobacco use inside the premises, like cigarette/beedi butts, discarded gutka/tobacco pouches, or spitting spots.

The Ministry of Education has also advised every educational institution to nominate 'Tobacco Monitors' to ensure that nobody uses any form of tobacco product on the premises.

"In every educational institution 'Tobacco Monitors' have to be nominated among teachers/ staff members. A few tobacco monitors can also be nominated among the students. In the case of schools, students nominated as 'Tobacco Monitors' should be from classes 9 to 12," the Ministry said in the manual.

"Head of the Institutions are authorized under Section 6b of COTRA- 2003 to penalize the violators with the fine up to Rs. 200," the ministry added.

Lastly, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has advised educational institutions to self-evaluate the scorecard of ToFEI Guidelines implementation by their institutions.