Police begin dismantling pro-Palestinian camp at Wayne State University in Detroit

Today, Thursday, May 30, police began dismantling a pro-Palestinian encampment Thursday at Wayne State University in Detroit, two days after the school suspended in-person classes and encouraged staff to work remotely to avoid any problems with the protesters' encampment.

This was stated in a report by AP.

Television footage showed campus police and Detroit police officers in riot gear tearing down fencing before they removed the protesters and started breaking down tents erected last week on green space near Wayne State's undergraduate library.

After police began removing the encampment, the protesters chanted, “There's no riot here, why are you in riot gear?” The protesters later began marching on Wayne State's campus, and it appeared as if a few individuals clashed with officers, WXYZ-TV reported.

Wayne State has 16,000 undergraduate (UG) students but fewer during the summer term.

The protesters have demanded that the school divest from weapons manufacturing companies supplying Israel, provide full disclosure of investments and cease delegation trips to Israel.

A message on Wayne State's website said that the school would remain on “remote operations” on May 30, citing “the ongoing public safety issue".

On May 21, the University of Michigan, west of Detroit in Ann Arbor, broke up a similar encampment after 30 days.