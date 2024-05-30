Bengaluru: Schneider Electric's new employee campus is HUGE!

Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, today, Thursday, May 30, inaugurated one of its largest employee campuses globally, at Bagmane Solarium City Bengaluru. This was stated in a report by PTI.

In a statement, the company said this state-of-the-art campus covers an area of 6,30,000 square feet and features a Global Innovation Hub, Training centre, Research and Development (R&D) centre, Skill centre and Digital Hub with a capacity to accommodate over 8,000 professionals.

Schneider Electric has invested Rs 200 crore to set up one of its largest employee campuses in Bengaluru.

"This new campus reaffirms Schneider Electric's commitment to be an employer of choice by providing world-class infrastructure for employees to collaborate, develop, and deliver industry-leading solutions for customers," it said.

“I am delighted to open one of our largest employee campuses worldwide in India. This new investment underscores our dedication to accelerating our contribution to India's rapid growth," said Peter Herweck, Chief Executive Officer of Schneider Electric.

According to the company, the Bagmane Campus Training Centre will feature interactive demonstrations, workshops, and expert-led sessions, ensuring that our employees, partners, and customers, gain practical knowledge and expertise in the latest technologies and solutions.

"Further, the Schneider Electric interior fit-out works are also striving for LEED – Platinum certification, reflecting the company's ongoing pursuit of excellence in sustainable building practices," the statement said.