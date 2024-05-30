Bengal Education Council to distribute textbooks free of cost

Today, Thursday, May 30, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education said that it will distribute free language textbooks to students, months after the introduction of a semester-based education system for Classes XI and XII in educational institutes in the state. This was stated in a report by PTI.

However, due to logistical challenges, the distribution process may experience delays, according to council President Chiranjib Bhattacharya.

The revised curriculum, implemented after 11 years, particularly focuses on language subjects, which have been thoroughly updated and divided into four semesters.

"The council has revised the curriculum of all subjects after 11 years. The language papers, in particular, were thoroughly revised and the curriculum of all subjects was split into four semesters," said Bhattacharya.

The state government has undertaken the printing of all language textbooks for distribution across the state, but despite extensive efforts, the process may take some time, he added.

State-run and state-aided schools are scheduled to reopen after the ongoing summer vacation on June 3, with classes commencing on June 10.

Under this new system, the 10+2 course is divided into four parts, with Class XI structured as semesters 1 and 2, and Class XII as semesters 3 and 4.

According to the draft of the new state education policy unveiled in August last year, Board exams will be conducted after the completion of the third and fourth semesters.