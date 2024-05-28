Mumbai's Dharavi slum fire: Six youngsters suffer 8% to 50% burn injuries

At least six persons were hurt in a major fire that broke out in a slum tenement in Mumbai's Dharavi on Tuesday, May 28, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Control officials said, stated a report by IANS.

The fire was noticed around 3.50 am when the occupants of the structure in Ashok Mills Compound were fast asleep.

The fire was confined to the electrical writing and fittings, garment stocks, some machinery and office records in the ground-plus-3 and ground-plus-4 storied commercial structures.

A Mumbai Fire Brigade team rushed to the spot in minutes and after a four-hour-long battle, managed to douse the flames.

The injured victims were rushed to the BMC's Sion Hospital nearby.

They are Salman Khan (26), Manoj (25), both with 8-10 per cent burns, Amjad (22) and Sallauddin (28) and Saidul Rehman (26) all with 35-50 per cent burns.

One victim Rafiq Ahmed, 26, who suffered hand injury, was treated and discharged, and the cause of the conflagration is being probed.

As reported by PTI, citing another civic official, “the fire was confined to wooden material and furniture, among other things."

A police official said they learnt the fire started from a textile unit in the industrial compound.