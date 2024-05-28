India's ability to produce advanced aviation tech is symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat: VP Dhankhar

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday, May 27, said India's ability to design and produce advanced aviation technology truly stands as a symbol of an "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

The VP said this after witnessing the flying display of country's first indigenous flying trainer aircraft HANSA NG, designed and developed by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)- National Aerospace Laboratories in Bengaluru, stated a report by PTI.

After laying the foundation stone of the Centre for Carbon Fiber and Prepregs during his visit to CSIR - National Aerospace Laboratories, he said that in Amrit Kaal, we are seeing India's rise.

"The rise is unstoppable, the rise is incremental but the kind of rise which you are defining here is a rise that the world is noticing. We are going to be one of the top nations in the world," he said.

Addressing the scientific community, he said India is one of the countries focusing on disruptive technologies as no other nation is doing.

"There are five, six countries in the world focusing on that. Our quantum computing system that will be of extreme awareness to you all is already in place," he shared.

Pointing out that the central government has already made allocations, he said, "We are also focusing on other disruptive technologies and they have extreme bearing here also. Machine learning, blockchain, artificial intelligence, internet of things. In general perception, these technologies pose a challenge. But for you, this challenge is opportunity. You are increasing the opportunity basket of our youth, our impressionable minds."