RV University’s launches Center for Quantum Sciences and Technologies

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, RV University’s School of Computer Science and Engineering (SoCSE) inaugurated the Center for Quantum Sciences and Technologies (CQST). This was stated in a press release shared by the institution.

The centre was inaugurated by Prof Tarun Souradeep, Director of the Raman Research Institute, Bengaluru. The Center for Quantum Sciences and Technologies (CQST) aims to lead research and development in various aspects of quantum sciences, including quantum physics, materials, devices, computing, biology, pharmacology, sensing, imaging, metrology, and machine learning (quantum Artificial Intelligence - AI).

Along with the inauguration, RV University (RVU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with industry partner QpiAI, a collaborative platform to build AI models, marking a significant step towards industry-academia collaboration in quantum technologies.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by dignitaries including D P Nagaraj, Pro-Chancellor of RV University; Dr YSR Murthy, Vice-Chancellor, Assistant Secretary of RSST; Nikhil Murthy and Dr G Shobha, Dean of School of Computer Science and Engineering (SoCSE) along with Dr KN Subramanya, Principal, RV College Of Engineering.

The event was conducted by RV Chair Professor Dr. P. C. Deshmukh, who will lead CQST. At the event, professors CVSN Reddy and S. Vaidyanathan outlined the centre’s future activities.