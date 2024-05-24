TS PECET 2024 registration ends tomorrow, May 25; check registration fees here

Registrations for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2024 will close tomorrow, Saturday, May 25. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will take charge of it. This was stated in a report by Career 360.

According to the schedule, the physical and skill test will be conducted from June 10 to June 13 at Satavahana University, Karimnagar.

Eligible candidates can fill the TS PECET 2024 application form by visiting the official website, pecet.tsche.ac.in. Previously, the last date to register for TS PECET 2024 was set for May 15.

Registration fees

Candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories should pay a registration fee of Rs 500, while candidates from other categories are required to pay Rs 900 to complete the registration process for the exam.

Candidates who fail to meet this deadline still have the option to submit their TS PECET 2024 application form by May 31, 2024, with a late fee of Rs 500.

The TS PECET 2024 examination will be held for admission into Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd) and Diploma in Physical Education (DPEd) courses offered by universities and affiliated colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2024-25.

Candidates can check the norms for the physical efficiency test by visiting the official website.