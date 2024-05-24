Tripura Class X, XII Board examination results OUT!

Today, Friday, May 24, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared the Class X and XII examination results which recorded a pass percentage of 87.54 and 79.27, respectively. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Among 33,739 candidates, a total number of 29,534 students have cleared the Class X (Madhyamik) examination with a pass percentage of 87.54, which is one per cent more than the previous year (86.32 per cent).



As many as 20,095 students have passed the higher secondary examination with an average pass percentage of 79.27, which is less than the previous year's result of 83.32 per cent.

"The pass percentage for Class X is 87.54 per cent while that in higher secondary was 79.27 per cent," said TBSE president Dhananjoy Gonchowdhury.



He said the board decided not to declare the merit list this year.



In addition to this, he also mentioned the reason for not declaring the top-ten merit list. "This year we have not declared the top-ten merit list, which had been a tradition for the board for several years because it may change after rechecking of papers but it will be published later on," said Gonchowdhury.