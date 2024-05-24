Pune Porsche crash: Grandfather, driver and friends of accused teen grilled for leads

Amid a growing chorus for justice for the two Information Technology (IT) professionals, who were mowed to death by a teen driving a Porsche; the Pune City Police on Thursday, May 23, questioned the 17-year-old's grandfather in connection with the horrific hit-and-run incident.

The minor ploughed his swanky race car into the two IT professionals, who were travelling on a bike, killing them on the spot, stated a report by ANI.

The Mumbai Crime Branch, which is probing the hit-and-run case, summoned the grandfather of the accused teen in a bid to grill him jointly with the latter's father, a police officer added.

The sleuths also summoned the accused teen's driver and friend to piece together the sequence of events on the night before the hit-and-run incident, the officer informed.

According to senior officials, all four were grilled in unison by an officer of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank.

Officials in the Crime Branch confirmed that the police were bidding to make the driver a witness in the case, as on the night of the incident, after the accused left the bar after a binging session with friends, the latter had asked the teen to take the passenger seat and let him drive.

However, the juvenile called his father, who later rang up the driver, asking him to let his son drive the Porsche.

The sleuths also confirmed to have seized the mobile phone of the accused teen's father, adding that they were in the process of checking his call details. After the questioning on May 23, the police asked the juvenile's grandparent to appear for questioning again before the Crime Branch.

The teen's father, the bar owners as well as the manager, who are currently in police custody, were being subjected to intense grilling before the term of their custody expires today, Friday, May 24. They are to be produced before a court, which would decide on an extension of custody for leads in the case.

Two young IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh, identified as Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia, were killed after the teen gored his Porsche into them in Pune's Kalyani Nagar on the night of May 19.