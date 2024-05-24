Indian students live in ‘unsuitable housing’ in Canada: Report

Indian students in Canada were more likely to live in ‘unsuitable housing’ than their counterparts from other countries, stated a report by IANS.

The report, based on the latest census data from Statistics Canada, indicates that in 2021, international students generally faced a higher likelihood of living in unsuitable housing than their Canadian-born peers.

The statistics are particularly stark in the top 10 municipalities with the highest number of international students, where 25 to 63 per cent of these students lived in conditions deemed unsuitable. By contrast, the proportion of Canadian-born students aged 18 to 24 living in similar conditions was 13 to 45 percentage points lower.

“Notably, Indian students were more likely to live in unsuitable housing than students from other countries. In Brampton, Ontario, and Surrey, the municipalities with the largest proportions of Indian students, more than 60 per cent of international students were living in unsuitable housing,” stated the Canadian national news agency citing the report.

This report comes against the backdrop of recent controversies regarding Indian students in Canada, particularly in Prince Edward Island, where many are reportedly facing deportation due to changes in immigration rules. Despite these reports, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has stated that they are not aware of widespread deportations of Indian students from the Canadian province.

“A large number of students have gone to Canada to study. The figure is pretty significant. But we haven’t come across several students facing deportation. We do not have any updates on that. We are not aware. There may be one case here or one case there. But we don’t see any major problem as far as students in Canada are concerned,” said Randhir Jaiswal, MEA spokesperson.