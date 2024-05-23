Don't deny students admission on grounds of previous schooling: Delhi HC to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

The Delhi High Court (HC) has directed the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) to ensure that students are not denied admission on the grounds that they do not belong to the district in which the particular school is situated.

Justice C Hari Shankar quashed the decision not to admit a student to the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mungeshpur, and said the child is entitled to be admitted to Class VI of the 2024-25 academic year and continue to be educated there.

The HC passed the order on a petition by a child, who studied till Class V in the Navyug School at Peshwa Road of the national capital, seeking admission in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mungeshpur, in Class VI.

The school denied admission to the female student on the grounds that she had done her schooling in the New Delhi district and not in the Mungeshpur area of the North West district.

"The JNV (Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya) is, therefore, directed to ensure that, hereinafter, the (previous) judgment … is complied with, and students are not refused admission into the JNV on the ground that they do not belong to the districts in which the JNVs are situated, without driving every student to litigation," Justice Shankar said.

The high court further said the decision not to admit the petitioner in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mungeshpur, is quashed and set aside.



"The petitioner is entitled to be admitted to the JNVM (Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mungeshpur) in Class VI in the academic year 2024-25 and to continue to be educated in the said school. This shall, however, be subject to the outcome of … (appeal) pending before the division bench," it said.

In the previous judgment, the high court held that the decision of the respondent (authorities) to exclude Central and New Delhi districts from the ambit of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and not granting an opportunity to students of those districts for admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas under the urban quota, was "clearly arbitrary", leading to inequality and clearly hit by Article 14 of the Constitution.