Delhi: Lady Sri Ram College receives email with bomb threat

Today, Thursday, May 25, Lady Sri Ram College of Delhi University (DU) received a bomb threat, informed officials. This follows a similar email which was received by the office of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) just a day ago. This was stated in a report by PTI.

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said a call was received at 4.38 pm and two fire tenders have been pressed into service.



The local police, a bomb disposal squad, and a bomb detection team have arrived at the spot along with a dog squad and are conducting searches. The officials said they have found nothing suspicious yet.Over the past few weeks, bomb threat emails have been received by many establishments in the national capital, including schools and hospitals.



Delhi's Chacha Nehru Hospital received a bomb threat on April 30 while more than 150 schools received threats from a Russia-based mailing service company on May 1.

Twenty hospitals, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and the Northern Railways' Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) office in Delhi received bomb threats via emails from a Cyprus-based mailing service company on May 12.



Seven Delhi hospitals and the Tihar Jail received bomb threats from the same Cyprus-based mailing service company on May 14.



The Delhi Police is conducting investigations into the email bomb threats.