Indian students in Bishkek are safe & protected by local police, assures AP Non-Resident Telugu Society

All students studying in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, are safe and secure. The situation there is under control, and parents are requested not to worry, as students are protected by the local police, said Medapati S Venkat, President of Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS).

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Venkat said that APNRTS had contacted the students from Andhra Pradesh in Kyrgyzstan on Saturday, May 18, and enquired about their situation. Indian and Telugu students are all safe and away from the places where riots occurred.

There have been no reports of incidents involving Indian students. universities have also instructed foreign students to stay in hostels and ensured that online classes will commence from Monday (May 20) onwards, he said.

Advisory from MEA

Due to the prevailing situation in one region of Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), released an advisory on Sunday, May 19, requesting Indian citizens and students in that region to be vigilant and contact the local Embassy of India at 0555710041 in case of an emergency.

The MEA also assured that the Government of India is continuously monitoring the situation with the local government and further requested Indian students to stay indoors and maintain continuous communication with the Embassy of India in Kyrgyzstan.

APNRTS posted information about the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advisory regarding the situation in Kyrgyzstan on its official website and social media handles such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to ensure the safety of Andhra Pradesh students studying in Kyrgyzstan.

Venkat told The New Indian Express that, on the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who is on a foreign tour, APNRTS is continuously monitoring the situation in Kyrgyzstan while following guidance from the MEA.

On Saturday, May 18, APNRTS contacted four students from Andhra Pradesh and discussed their current safety conditions. APNRTS also informed that students from Andhra Pradesh and other states in Kyrgyzstan are in safe places.

Kyrgyzstan is one of the most preferred countries for medical courses for Indian students, including Telugu students. Reports confirm that, fortunately, no attacks have been made on any Indian or Andhra Pradesh student so far, said Venkat.

Chief Executive Officer of APNRTS, P Hemalatha Rani, said Indian and Telugu students are all safe and away from places where riots happened. There have been no reports of incidents involving Indian students. The situation is being continuously monitored.

For any emergencies, citizens of Andhra Pradesh and students can reach out to the APNRTS 24/7 Helpline at +91 863 2340678, +91 85000 27678 (WhatsApp), or email at info@apnrts.com and helpline@apnrts.com. The Embassy of India Helpline in Kyrgyzstan can be contacted at 0555710041 for any assistance, she added.