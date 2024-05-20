Balrampur, Chhattisgarh: Teenage boy, girl found hanging from tree

A boy and a girl, both teenagers who were in a relationship, have been found hanging from a tree at a village in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, police said today, Monday, May 20, stated a report by PTI.

Prima facie, the circumstantial evidence suggests the duo died by suicide by hanging themselves, they said.

A shepherd on Sunday, May 19, evening spotted them hanging from the tree on the outskirts of Dhandhapur village in Rajpur area and informed villagers who then alerted the police, an official here said.

The boy was 17 years old, and the girl aged 15 was a Class X student, he said.

As per preliminary information, the boy, a resident of Baghima village in the district, was staying at his relative's place in Dhandhapur.

He was in love with the girl from the same village, the official said.

It seemed to be a case of suicide and the exact reason for it was yet to be ascertained, the official said.

No suicide note was found so far, he said, adding the bodies were sent for postmortem and an investigation was underway into the incident.

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,

Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),

BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,

TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),

Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and

I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111