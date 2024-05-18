Bhilwara minor's gangrape & murder case: POCSO court convicts two men

A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Saturday, May 18, convicted two men and acquitted seven accused in the Bhilwara gangrape and murder case in which the minor was burnt alive after the heinous crime, stated a report by IANS.

The prosecution presented statements from 43 witnesses, with 42 supporting its evidence, Special public prosecutor Mahavir Kisanawat said.

Kisanawat said, "Magistrate Anil Gupta of the Bhilwara POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court found two main accused guilty in the incident. The other seven have been acquitted."

However, the quantum of the sentence has been kept reserved and the next hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 20.

A 473-page charge sheet was filed in the case and the trial was on for the last 10 months, he said.

The investigation was conducted by then Deputy Superintendent of Police Shyam Sunder Bishnoi and monitored by ADG (crime) Dinesh MN and Ajmer Range IG Lata Manoj.

On August 2, last year, a minor girl from Giradiya panchayat, who went to graze her goats on her farm, was gang-raped and burnt alive in a coal furnace.

When she did not return home by evening, villagers searched for her and found a silver bangle and her remains in the coal furnace on the morning of August 3.