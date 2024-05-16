All ways in which Tripura Commission for Protection of Child Rights is intensifying efforts for child welfare

Tripura Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TCPCR) has, over the past year, focused on children aged up to 18 years, undertaking comprehensive measures to curb child marriages, provide protection for vulnerable children, and offer shelter to those without homes or separated from their parents, stated a report by ANI.

According to officials, the commission's efforts to curb child marriage cases have yielded good results. Through close collaboration with local communities and law enforcement agencies, TCPCR has effectively intervened in numerous cases, ensuring that young girls and boys are not coerced into early marriages.

Key to these efforts have been awareness campaigns and educational programmes aimed at altering mindsets and educating communities about the detrimental consequences of child marriage.

TCPCR Chairperson, Jayanti Debbarma, emphasised the commission's efforts, and said, "TCPCR works tirelessly for children aged between 0-18 years, including those who are homeless, orphaned, or victims of child marriages."

Highlighting the prevalence of child marriages in Tripura, Debbarma outlined the commission's proactive stance, organising awareness programmes across the region.

"We have conducted awareness programmes in approximately 60 schools in Tripura and will continue to do so with full vigour," she added.

Debbarma further explained TCPCR's operational framework, noting that information about child marriages often reaches them through their helpline number, 1098, adding, "Upon receiving specific information, we collaborate with local authorities and law enforcement to provide counselling to the parents and children involved."

In addition to preventive measures, TCPCR has also set up shelters to provide a secure environment for homeless children and those who have been separated from their parents.

Beyond mere protection, these shelters offer access to education, healthcare, and psychological support, facilitating the holistic development of children and aiding them in rebuilding their lives.