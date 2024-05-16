South Korea: Supreme Court rules in favour to boost medical school admissions

Today, Thursday, May 16, a South Korean court ruled in favor of the government's plan to drastically boost medical school admissions, AP reports said.

The country's medical system has been disrupted for months due to a standoff between the government and dissenting doctors. Over 10,000 junior doctors have been on strike since February, protesting the government's proposal to raise the medical school enrollment quota by 2,000 next year, from the current cap of 3,058.

The Seoul High Court rejected a request for an injunction from striking doctors and others seeking to suspend the government's recruitment plan, the AP reported.

The doctors planned to file an appeal with the nation's highest court, the Supreme Court, against the decision.

The striking doctors make up only a small portion of the 115,000-140,000 estimated total number of doctors in South Korea, as per AP.

In certain large hospitals, they represent about 30% to 40% of the medical staff. They support fully qualified doctors and department chiefs during surgeries and other procedures while also receiving training. Their recent strikes have led to a significant number of cancellations for operations and other medical treatments, reports AP.

Officials say the plan is aimed at adding more doctors, because South Korea has one of the world’s fastest-aging populations and its doctor-to-population ratio is among the lowest in the developed world. Doctors argue that a sudden surge in enrollment will eventually strain the nation's medical resources since schools aren't prepared for such a large influx of students.

They say the government plan would also result in doctors prescribing needless treatments due to the heightened competition. Critics counter that the primary concern of many doctors is that increased competition will result in reduced income, reports AP.