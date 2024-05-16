Rajasthan: Four escape from juvenile home after pushing guard

Four inmates escaped from a juvenile home in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district after pushing a security guard, the official said today, Thursday, May 16, according to a report by PTI.

According to the report, the superintendent of the juvenile home, Manoj Kumar, stated that the incident occurred when the guard opened the gate for the inmates to get drinking water on Wednesday night, May 15.

A camper of the water was kept near the gate. Shortly after the guard opened the gate, they pushed him and managed to escape, he said, according to the report by PTI.

He further added that the police have been notified of the situation and are looking for the prisoners.

In a similar case in Hyderabad last month, eight boys escaped from a juvenile home by removing a window grill, reports state. The boys scaled the wall of the home to make their way out after removing the window grill.

The juvenile home is located in Gajularamaram and a case was registered by the Suraram police. Reports also state that the home sheltered 32 children, from which, eight of them escaped.

In another incident from December last year, six juveniles escaped from a shelter home in Nagpur after thrashing the caretaker and the security guard there.