Oxford English Language Level Tests (OELLT) onboards 30+ universities

Oxford English Language Level Tests (OELLT), one of the leading English language testing provider, part of the Oxford International Education Group today, Thursday, May 16, announced the addition of 30+ university partners from across the globe, stated a press release from the testing provider.

The expanded network now includes esteemed institutions such as:

- University of Edinburgh, UK

- Washington State University

The hassle-free process and fast turnaround time allows Indian students to pursue their educational dreams abroad effortlessly.

Commenting on the occasion, Amit Upadhyay, Regional Director – South Asia, Oxford International Education Group, said, “We are happy to onboard over 30 plus universities to our partner network. We are dedicated to empowering students and universities globally and our commitment to excellence is evident in the development of our products, which are recognised by top-ranking universities, offer accurate and accelerated results, and are accessible to all. We continually expand our network of partner universities to provide diverse options to students worldwide.”

Recognised and embraced by 135+ universities across the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US), Canada, and Australia, Oxford ELLT brings language testing into a digital world, with the fully online Oxford ELLT Digital, and the test centre-based Oxford ELLT Global.

Oxford ELLT is a secure solution for assessing a candidate’s reading, listening, writing, and speaking skills for progression into Higher Education.

Students can undertake the test from any location globally, providing flexibility and accuracy through human proctoring assisted by the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) security measures.

With a focus on accuracy and accessibility, the results are available for the students in 48 hours.