Maharashtra: Downpour kills elderly man and 4 children in Palghar district

In two days of unseasonal rains that pounded Maharashtra's Palghar district, damaging homes and orchards, a 60-year-old man lost his life and four girls were hurt in separate incidents, officials informed today, Thursday, May 16, states a report by PTI.

According to the PTI report, Mokhada town resident Namdeo Jadhav died on Wednesday, May 15, during unexpected rains when a house wall collapsed on top of him, according to district collector Govind Bodke and disaster management officer Vivekanand Kadam.

The four girls who were aged between 12 and 16 years, were in an orchard during the downpour in Dahanu taluka. They were injured when trees fell on them, the officials said, states the PTI report.

The district, located adjoining Mumbai, received heavy rains on May 14 and 15.

As per the officials who spoke with PTI, a total of 227 houses were partially damaged, while fruit trees spread across 2.67 hectares were adversely affected by the rains in Dahanu.

Houses were partially damaged in other talukas like 225 in Talasari, 241 in Jawhar, 15 in Vikramgad, 17 in Palghar, 4 in Wada and 34 in Mokhada.

Around 44.84 hectares of orchards/fruit gardens were also damaged due to the rains, they added, states the PTI report.