Kerala: POCSO case survivor found dead with belt around her neck; case registered

The Kerala Women's Commission today, Thursday, May 16, said that it had opened a case in relation to the recent death of a POCSO case survivor in the state's hilly Idukki district, more specifically at Erattayar, close to Kattappana, states a PTI report.

The 19-year-old girl, who comes from an underprivileged family, was the victim of a POCSO complaint that was filed two years ago.

She was found dead two days ago at her home with a belt tightened around her neck, states PTI.

The police suspect that the incident might be a case of suicide as there is no other evidence confirming it as a murder. They mentioned that the exact cause of death can only be confirmed after the forensic and postmortem reports are received, states another report by TNIE.

Additionally, the police are looking into a voice clip that the girl sent to one of her friends, expressing her intention to die by suicide. They are also examining the girl's WhatsApp chats and call details, as well as reviewing CCTV footage from nearby locations, although nothing unusual has been noted so far.

Based on media allegations that the victim died from strangling, the Women's Commission voluntarily registered the case.

The commission, in a statement, said that its Chairperson, P Satheedevi, has requested a report from the Idukki District Police Chief on the matter, states PTI.