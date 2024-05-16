Kerala: Child gets operated on tongue instead of finger at hospital

Today, Thursday, May 16, doctors at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala, mistakenly performed surgery on a four-year-old girl's tongue instead of the planned procedure on her finger, reports PTI.

The child was scheduled for surgery to remove a sixth finger on her hand at the Maternal and Child Care Centre of the Medical College Hospital.

The girl's family claimed they discovered the error when they found cotton stuffed in the child's mouth after the surgery, prompting them to investigate further, reports PTI. Upon closer examination, they realised the surgery had been done on her tongue, not her hand.

In response, Health Minister Veena directed the Director of Medical Education to conduct an immediate investigation into the incident and submit a detailed report, states PTI.

The child remains in hospital, and her family intends to file a complaint with the police, seeking action against those responsible for the serious mistake.

"No one should have such an experience again at the Medical College Hospital," the child's family said. They noted that the child had no previous issues with her tongue.

Furthermore, the family urged the hospital authorities to take responsibility for any potential negative consequences resulting from this error, states PTI.

"The hospital authorities informed us that it was a mistake as they had scheduled surgery for two children on the same date," a family member said.