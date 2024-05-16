Hubballi murder: Two cops suspended over alleged inaction in young woman's murder

A woman chief constable and a police inspector have been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty in relation to the death of a young woman who was fatally stabbed by an acquaintance after she turned down his proposal of marriage, reports PTI.

It has been alleged that authorities failed to act promptly on previous threats made to 20-year-old Anjali Ambiger by a 22-year-old man, identified as Girish Sawanth. The man allegedly murdered her at her home in Veerapur Oni.

The move comes based on an internal inquiry conducted by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank officer into the matter and based on the report, police said, states PTI.

Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar suspended Bendigeri Police Inspector CB Chikkodi and Head Constable Rekha Havaraddi from their positions.

The victim's relatives claimed that they had gone to the police and reported, citing the accused's threats to kill her in the same way as 23-year-old Neha Hiremath, who was fatally stabbed on April 18 by a former classmate at her Hubballi college.

They alleged that the police did not take the complaint seriously, states PTI.

A case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, police said, adding that teams have been formed to arrest him.