DePaul University, Chicago calls police to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampments

Police initiated the dismantling of a pro-Palestinian encampment early on Thursday, May 16 at DePaul University in Chicago, following the directive of the school's president for students to vacate the premises or face potential arrest, as reported by AP.

Officers and workers in yellow vests commenced the removal of tents and camping equipment at the student encampment, leaving behind yellow squares of dead or dying grass where the tents had stood.

Mechanical equipment, including front-loaders, were deployed to facilitate the removal process, according to AP reports.

Just across the street from where the encampment was spread across a grassy expanse of DePaul's campus known as The Quad, a few dozen protesters stood along a sidewalk in front of a service station, clapping their hands in unison as an apparent protest leader paced back and forth before them, speaking into a bullhorn.

This action to clear the campus comes in the wake of concerns raised by the university president about public safety, according to AP reports.

The university on Saturday said it had reached an “impasse” with the school's protesters, leaving the future of their encampment on the Chicago campus unclear.

DePaul University's forthcoming commencement ceremonies are scheduled for the weekend of June 15-16, AP noted.

In a statement then, DePaul President Robert Manuel and Provost Salma Ghanem said they believe that students intended to protest peacefully, but “the responses to the encampment have inadvertently created public safety issues that put our community at risk”.

Despite prolonged efforts spanning 17 days, attempts to reconcile differences with the DePaul Divestment Coalition proved futile, AP reported Manuel as stating.

“Our Office of Public Safety and Chicago Police are now disassembling the encampment,” he said. “Every person currently in the encampment will be given the opportunity to leave peacefully and without being arrested.”

He said that since the encampment began, “The situation has steadily escalated with physical altercations, credible threats of violence from people not associated with our community.”

Similar encampments have emerged at various college campuses nationwide, advocating for institutional disengagement with Israel and affiliated enterprises, a trend documented during the spring semester, with graduation ceremonies now underway.