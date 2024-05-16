Death by drowning: In UP, teen drowns while taking selfie; in Karnataka, four children drown in a lake

A 17-year-old boy drowned in the Saryu River here and another teenager is feared dead while they were taking selfies from their mobile phones, police said today, Thursday, May 16, stated a report by PTI.

The incident occurred in the Maharajpur village on Wednesday evening, May 15.

The victims were identified as Kaushal Ram (17) and Jhunnu Ram (16), Superintendent of Police Deo Ranjan Verma said.

Kaushal and Jhunnu went into the deep waters of the Saryu River and were taking selfies on their mobile phones when they slipped and drowned, SP said.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot, SP Verma said.

With the help of divers, Kaushal's body was recovered from the river on Thursday morning.

Efforts were being created to look for Jhunnu.

Another death by drowning

Four children died from drowning when they went to swim in a lake in their village today, Thursday, May 16, police said. According to police, the tragedy occurred in Mutthige village at Aalur Taluk in Hassan district, stated the PTI report.

The four children, who had a holiday from school, had gone to swim in the lake, when the tragedy occurred.

Further details are unavailable.

The deceased have been identified as Sathvik (13), Jeevan (13) Vishwa (12) and Pruthvi (12).