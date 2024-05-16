California: Professor to face trial in relation to Pro-Israeli protester's death

A judge in Southern California ruled on Wednesday, May 15, that a college professor will face trial for involuntary manslaughter and battery following the death of a Jewish counter-protester during demonstrations over Israel's war in Gaza last year, states AP.

According to reports from AP, Superior Court Judge Ryan Wright declared after a two-day preliminary hearing that there's enough evidence to proceed with the trial of Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, as stated by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Alnaji, aged 51, is accused of striking Paul Kessler with a megaphone in November during a confrontation at an event that began as a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Thousand Oaks, a suburb northwest of Los Angeles, reports AP.

Kessler, aged 69, fell backwards and hit his head on the pavement, subsequently passing away the following day at a hospital.

The DA's office stated that Alnaji has been charged with two felonies: involuntary manslaughter and battery causing serious bodily injury, with special allegations of personally inflicting great bodily harm injury on each count.

If convicted on all charges, he could face a prison sentence of over four years.

Alnaji was released on bail of USD 50,000, reports AP.

Efforts to reach Alnaji's lawyer, Ron Bamieh, for comment were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.

Alnaji, a Computer Science professor at Moorpark College, had expressed pro-Palestinian sentiments on his Facebook page and other social media platforms, many of which were removed in the aftermath of Kessler's death, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.