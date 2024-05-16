BHU study claims COVAXIN responsible for stroke, autoimmune disorders, other adverse effects in 30% of takers

Approximately one-third of the 926 individuals inoculated with Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, reported 'adverse events of special interest' (AESI), according to a year-long follow-up study conducted by researchers at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), reports PTI.

The study, helmed by BHU scholars, examined the long-term safety of the BBV152 (Covaxin) vaccine in both adolescents and adults. Serious AESIs, such as stroke and Guillain-Barré syndrome, were documented in one per cent of the vaccinated individuals, states the report.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is an autoimmune disorder affecting nerve function, resulting in weakness in the arms and legs.

Conducted between January 2022 and August 2023, the study found that nearly half of the sample population reported infections during the follow-up period, primarily viral upper respiratory tract infections, states PTI.

However, Bharat Biotech, in a statement in response to the study, said, "Several studies have been executed on the safety of Covaxin, and published in peer-reviewed journals, demonstrating an excellent safety track record".

What do the numbers say?

The study, encompassing 635 adolescents and 291 adults who received the BBV152 vaccine, was recently published in the journal Springer Nature. In light of AstraZeneca's acknowledgement of rare side effects associated with its COVID-19 vaccine, the study gains significance.

"Close to one-third of the individuals developed AESIs. New-onset skin and subcutaneous disorders, general disorders, and nervous system disorders were the three most common disorders observed in adolescents after receiving the vaccine," the study said.

Telephone interviews were conducted with participants to assess long-term adverse events of special interest one-year post-vaccination. New-onset skin and subcutaneous disorders, general disorders, and nervous system disorders were prevalent AESIs in both adolescents and adults, states PTI.

New-onset skin and subcutaneous disorders (10.5 per cent), general disorders (10.2 per cent), and nervous system disorders (4.7 per cent) were the common AESIs in adolescents.

General disorders (8.9), musculoskeletal disorders (5.8 per cent), and nervous system disorders (5.5 per cent) were the common AESIs in adults, reports PTI.

Among female participants, menstrual abnormalities were reported in 4.6 per cent of cases. Ocular abnormalities and hypothyroidism were observed in 2.7 per cent and 0.6 per cent of participants, respectively.

The study noted four deaths in adults, with stroke being the primary cause in two cases. One fatality was attributed to post-COVID-19 rhinocerebral mucormycosis, which purportedly disseminated post-vaccination. The fourth death involved a woman who experienced multiple episodes of unconsciousness after vaccination, with the cause remaining unidentified.