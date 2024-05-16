Bengaluru: Student found dead with throat and wrist slit

On Wednesday, May 15, a young woman was found with her throat and wrist slit, states a report by PTI. According to the report, mystery shrouds the incident as the cause is yet to be discovered.

The 21-year-old, Prabhudhya, who was pursuing her second PUC (Pre-University Certificate), lived with her mother and brother, states PTI.

She was found dead in the bathroom of her house in Subrahmanyapura on Wednesday evening, May 15, with her throat and wrist slit, police said.

The incident came to light around 7 pm on Wednesday. It is alleged that the PUC student passed away from excessive bleeding, reports PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lokesh B Jagalasar of Bengaluru South Division stated that a probe has begun and that they will look into every facet of the incident.

In another incident from Karnataka, a 20-year-old girl was murdered by a man for allegedly turning down his marriage proposal. According to the claims of the victim's family, the police authorities failed to act promptly on previous threats made to the girl.

The victim's relatives claimed that they had gone to the police and reported the incident before, citing the accused's threats to kill her in the same way as 23-year-old Neha Hiremath, who was fatally stabbed on April 18 by a former classmate at a Hubballi college.