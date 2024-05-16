AMU launches "clean-up drive" to remove "illegal occupants" from hostels

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is set to launch a comprehensive "clean-up drive" across its hostels to eradicate the presence of "illegal occupants" who have unlawfully inhabited the campus since the onset of the COVID pandemic, revealed varsity Proctor M Wasim Ali today, Thursday, May 16, as reported by PTI.

According to the proctor, starting June 16, when the university closes for the summer vacation, all residents will be required to vacate their rooms and clear out their personal belongings. In case there are a few belongings which cannot be carried back home, hostel authorities will arrange a central storage facility. These items can be reclaimed by legitimate students once they obtain fresh allotment orders.

He said the drive will be key in removing from hostels the illegitimate occupants, few of whom have reportedly been indulging in illegal activities, states PTI.

Asked about similar drives not working out in the past, the Proctor said, "This time we are planning an iron-clad mechanism … and we are hopeful that such rogue elements, who unnecessarily bring a bad name to the campus, are no longer able to misuse residential facilities."

With over 15,000 students housed in approximately 20 halls of residence, AMU is predominantly a residential institution. Recent years have witnessed a spate of violent clashes erupting in various halls of residence.

Police investigations have invariably revealed that "almost all incidents of violence, including shooting incidents”, involved outside elements, who somehow managed to take refuge in the varsity hostels, states PTI.