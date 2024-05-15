Thane: 26-year-old man attempts suicide as 14-year-old girl rejects marriage proposal

Kalyan Police in the Thane district in the state of Maharashtra arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly attempted suicide by slashing his wrists after a 14-year-old girl rejected his marriage proposal, an official said here on Tuesday, May 14, stated a report by PTI.

Avesh Babu Momin went to the girl's house late in the evening of May 11, and created a scene, asking her to marry him, the official said.

When the girl refused, Avesh Babu Momin allegedly slit his wrists with a sharp object, and also attacked the girl's family members while he was bleeding profusely himself.

A case under various IPC sections including 323 (assault) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered and he was arrested.

Further probe was on, stated the PTI report.

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please remember you are not alone. Please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,

Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),

BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,

TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),

Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and

I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111