MSc Medical Postgraduate courses shifted under Faculty of Allied Health Sciences? TMMA raises concern

The MSc Medicine Association (TMMA) wrote an email to the Dean of SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Center in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, expressing their concerns about the MSc Medical Postgraduate courses offered by SRM under the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences.

The email dated May 13 comes a day after a similar letter was written by an associate professor of a government college and hospital addressed to the dean of the institution.

Misleading for students?

“MSc Medical Postgraduate candidates are specifically trained to become medical teachers but SRM is changing the nature of these courses without the knowledge of students, teachers or alumnus,” claims Dr Shashank Kambali, President of TMMA, alleging that this could mislead students into enrolling with the expectation that they would be hired as faculty of medical institutions but this might not be the case.

Echoing the words of Dr Shashank, the letter by the associate professor questions the legitimacy of the courses. It states, "Conducting a similar course i.e. with the same course nomenclature in a medical institution is highly misleading while the course curriculum, design and objectives seem to be completely different and irrelevant from MSc Medical Postgraduate courses conducted and awarded under Faculty of Modern Medicine. This not only affects the identity of the MSc Medical Postgraduates with Medical degree under Faculty of Modern Medicine but also can potentially raise serious concerns on our abilities and the quality of our education."

Cashing on the nomenclature?

The concerns raised by the TNNMA regarding the alteration of course nature extend to the lack of notification provided to students, alumni, and relevant authorities. Furthermore, the substantial fee structure, reaching as high as Rs 2.5 lakh per annum, juxtaposed with the career options listed by SRM — such as "lab technician" and "medical representatives" — raises apprehensions.

Dr Shashank highlights this incongruity by asking, "Why charge such an exorbitant fee if it only prepares students for careers as lab technicians?"

Further, he alleges that the institution is cashing in on the nomenclature by covertly changing the nature of the course. He questions why there has been a shift to the faculty of Allied Health Sciences if the course was always under the faculty of Modern Science. “This will completely dilute the nature of the course and affect our reputation,” adds Dr Shashank

It is worth noting that the MSc and PhD degree holders as teachers in medical colleges have already been facing discrimination from the medical community. Many associations have also been staging protests against them. According to these demonstrators, these “non-medical” doctors are not fit to be appointed as faculties in paraclinical subjects.

Discrimination against MSc Medicine faculty

The President of TMMA also points this out and states, “There is already an ongoing campaign to prove that we are not competent enough and now institutes changing the nature of courses further damages and dilutes the credibility of MSc qualified medical postgraduates trained under the faculty of medicine. People think we are completely aloof from medicine but we have completed our degrees from medical colleges and our degrees are awarded by the faculty of medicine.”

However, SRM isn’t the only institution that has changed the nature of these courses in their institute. Similar steps have been allegedly taken by other private colleges like Kasturba Medical College, Manipal University and even public institutes like Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) and All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). In October last year, TMMA issued a statement, with which, they listed 30 institutions that were making such changes.

A court case has also been filed against JIPMER in April 2023 at the Telangana High Court regarding the same issue. The case is still ongoing and the court issued a show-cause notice to the institute to which they are yet to respond.

EdexLive attempted to contact Manipal University and SRM University for comments but has yet to receive a response. The article will be updated upon their response.