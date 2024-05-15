Hubballi murder: Father of Neha, Niranjan Hiremath, meets Anjali's family

Police officials have formed two teams to nab Vishwanath Sawant, the murder accused who stabbed Anjali Ambiger, a 21-year-old, in the neck several times for rejecting his love. This happened in Veerapur Street of Hubballi, Karnataka today, Wednesday early morning, May 15, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

It was also reported that the father of Neha Hiremath, Niranjan Hiremath, consoled the family members of Anjali in Hubballi. He said that the government should have encountered his daughter's murderer or hanged him otherwise many would have taken such steps. Niranjan Hiremath is a Congress Councillor in Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation.

The 21-year-old woman, Anjali Ambiger, was stabbed to death inside her house by her acquaintance in the early hours of Wednesday, May 15, for allegedly rejecting his love proposal, police said, as stated in a report by PTI.

Twenty-three-year-old Vishwa alias Girish Sawant knocked on the door of Anjali Ambigera's house at Veerapur Oni area within the jurisdiction of the Bendigeri police station limits here at around 5.45 am, they said.

When she opened the door, he stabbed her to death with a knife and fled the place, a senior police officer said.

A case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and teams have been formed to nab him, police said.