Hubballi murder: Jilted lover knocks on girl's door at 5.45 am, stabs her & runs away

A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside her house by her acquaintance in the early hours of Wednesday, May 15, for allegedly rejecting his love proposal, police said, as stated in a report by PTI.

Twenty-three-year-old Vishwa alias Girish Sawant knocked on the door of Anjali Ambigera's house at Veerapur Oni area within the jurisdiction of the Bendigeri police station limits here at around 5.45 am, they said.

When she opened the door, he stabbed her to death with a knife and fled the place, a senior police officer said.

A case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and teams have been formed to nab him, police said.

The police said that the family had sent the girl out of station after the accused was trying to make advances.

The victim Anjali was pursuing a part-time job in Hubballi. Her body has been shifted to KIMS hospital.

It may be recalled that recently, Hubballi saw another such case.

Neha Hiremath, 23-year-old daughter of Congress councillor of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, was stabbed to death by Fayaz Khondunaik on the campus of BVB College on Thursday, April 18.