West Bengal Governor appoints VCs of three varsities

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Monday, May 13, appointed vice-chancellors of three state-run universities, an official said, as stated in a report by PTI.

The governor, who is also the chancellor of all state-run universities, appointed VCs of the Sadhu Ram Chand Murmu University of Jhargram, the Rani Rashmoni Green University in Tarakeswar in Hooghly district, and the Harichand Guruchand University in Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas, he said.

Prof Kallol Paul was appointed as the VC of the Sadhu Ram Chand Murmu University of Jhargram, and Prof Asutosh Ghosh was given a dual charge of Rani Rashmoni Green University and Harichand Guruchand University, he said.

The appointments are effective immediately, the official added.

In more news from West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, May 13, congratulated the successful students of this year's the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII examination and wished them a bright future.

A total of 87.98 per cent of students cleared the CBSE Class 12 Board exams across the country, the results which were declared on May 13.

"Congratulations to all the students who have passed this year's CBSE class XII exam. My congratulations to your parents and teachers, as well. I hope you will be even more successful in the future," Banerjee wrote on X handle.

She also advised the unsuccessful candidates not to lose heart.

"Try hard and you will also taste success in the future. My best wishes in advance," she added.