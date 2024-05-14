Sikkim: School teacher arrested for 'molesting' 12 girl students

A government school teacher in Sikkim's Soreng district has been arrested on charges of molesting at least 12 girl students, police said on Monday, May 13, stated a report by PTI.

The girls had on May 8 informed the school authorities of various instances of molestation by the teacher, a police officer said.

The school had on May 10 lodged an First Information Report (FIR) against the teacher stating that the 12 girl students, aged between eight and 14, had reported that the educator had "molested" them for a long period.

Based on the FIR, the accused teacher was arrested, he said.

A case was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and an investigation is underway, the officer added.

Other instances

In March this year, Hindustan Times reported that the police on Wednesday arrested a 53-year-old teacher for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl multiple times since January. This happened in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Similarly, in February this year, a teacher posted at a government school in MP's Panna district has been booked for molesting students of Class III. At least two students came forward. This happened in Panna, Madhya Pradesh and was reported by the Times of India.