Haryana nursing student hangs self over being pressured by man for marriage

A 24-year-old woman hanged herself allegedly over being pressured by a man for marriage, police here said today, Monday, May 13, stated a report by PTI.

The deceased was a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) student and was taking coaching from an educational institute in Tauru, they said.

Her body was found hanging in her room on Saturday night, May 12.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot but her father lodged a police complaint at Tauru police station on Sunday, May 13, police said.

According to the complaint, when his daughter used to go to the coaching centre, a few youngsters used to harass her on the way.

One of these youngsters was pressuring his daughter to marry him and when she refused, they insulted her and hurled casteist remarks, he added.

"My daughter was threatened that if she did not marry him, her younger sister would be kidnapped and raped. We learnt that this is a gang of four youths, who often behave like this with the girls walking on the road," the father said in the complaint.

"Being harassed by the behaviour and persistent harassment of the youths, my daughter started becoming mentally disturbed and she committed suicide in the house at night. I want strict action against the accused," he said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 306 (abatement of suicide), 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sadar Tauru police station on Monday, said police.

"We are verifying the facts. Further probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon," said inspector Jitender Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadar Tauru police station.

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,

Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),

BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,

TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),

Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and

I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111