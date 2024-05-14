Delhi: Student died by suicide after failing in two subjects in CBSE Class XII exams

A 16-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after failing in two subjects in the CBSE Class XII exams in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area on Monday, May 14, police said, stated a report by PTI.

Arjun Saxena's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room in a paying-guest accommodation, where he was staying on rent, an officer said, adding that no suicide note has been found.

Police had to break open the door to the room, the officer said.

Hailing from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Saxena had come to Delhi to prepare for the Engineering entrance exam alongside the Class XII exam.

He failed in two subjects in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII exams, the results of which were announced on Monday, May 13, and was depressed, the officer said, citing the statements of others staying at the paying-guest accommodation.

Saxena's family members have been informed and the body has been kept at a mortuary for post-mortem, police said.

They added that a probe is on to ascertain the exact cause behind the extreme step.

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,

Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),

BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,

TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),

Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and

I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111