CBSE Board exam results: Delhi CM Kejriwal lauds performance of state gov't-run schools

The Delhi government on Monday, May 13, announced that 96.99 per cent of Class XII students and 94.2 per cent of Class X students studying in the schools run by them came out with flying colours in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 2024 exam results, stated a report by PTI.

This marks a nine per cent high in the Delhi government school results as compared to the national average of CBSE, it said.

The Class XII Board results in the Delhi government schools have registered an increase of 5.4 per cent while Class X results have improved by 8.36 per cent from the previous year's performance.

According to an official statement, 307 of the Delhi government schools have achieved 100 per cent results in Class XII, a 2.5 times increase compared to 118 of last year.

Meanwhile, 327 schools have achieved 100 per cent results in Class X Board, up from 124 last year.

It further said 863 schools have achieved more than 90 per cent result in Class XII Board which has increased from 647 schools last year.

Congratulating the students, parents and teachers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X, "Delhi government schools have got a fantastic result of 96.99%, in the Class 12 CBSE exam! Not only does this surpass our own performance of last year, but it surpasses the CBSE national average as well...Congratulations to all students, teachers, parents and the entire Education Department for this spectacular performance."

Delhi's Education Minister Atishi also lauded them on X and wrote, "Delhi's education model continues to show the way forward to the entire nation. So proud of our students, teachers, and parents, who've worked relentlessly to achieve this phenomenal result, congratulations to all."

This year, 1,51,429 students of the Kejriwal government-run schools appeared in the XII Board exam out of which 1,46,885 students cleared the exam, the statement said.

In Class X, 1,64,996 students appeared for the CBSE Board exam, out of which 1,55,442 students passed and 9,449 students got compartment.