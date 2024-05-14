Bombay HC permits 12-year-old rape survivor to terminate pregnancy

The Bombay High Court on Monday, May 13, permitted a 12-year-old rape survivor to terminate her pregnancy, noting that her welfare and safety was of paramount importance, stated a report by PTI.

A vacation bench of Justices Sandeep Marne and Neela Gokhale perused the report submitted by the medical board recommending termination of the 25-week pregnancy.

"Bearing in mind the exigencies of the situation, the welfare of the minor, which is of paramount importance and her safety," the bench said.

The girl was allegedly raped by her 14-year-old brother, and a case has been registered against him, as per the plea filed by the girl's mother in the high court.

Earlier this month, the girl complained of stomach ache to her mother, and when she was taken to the hospital, the pregnancy came to light.

The girl then revealed that her elder brother would forcefully establish a physical relationship with her when no one was at home. He also threatened her with dire consequences.

On the mother's complaint, an FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the son, and he was sent to a juvenile home.

The bench, in its order, said the girl was unaware of the fact that she was pregnant until a very late stage.

"The medical board has clearly opined that the pregnancy will have grievous injury to the mental and physical health of the patient if continued," it said.

The bench said that after the termination procedure, the hospital shall provide the girl counselling.

It also directed the hospital authorities to preserve the appropriate tissue sample of the foetus and DNA sample and forward these to the investigating officer for the ensuing criminal trial.