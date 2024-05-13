CBSE Class XII exams: Tamil Nadu registers 98.47 pass percentage

Tamil Nadu has registered a 98.47 pass percentage in the Class XII examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), results of which, were declared today, Monday, May 13. The national pass percentage is 87.98.

Chennai region stood third in the country in the examinations after Trivandrum and Vijayawada regions, stated a report by IANS.

The CBSE Class XII exams began on February 15 and concluded on April 2.

The supplementary exams for students who failed will be conducted from July 15.

In the Class X exams, Tamil Nadu registered a 99.3 per cent pass rate, a slight increase from last year’s 99.14 per cent.

The national pass percentage for Class X results stands at 93.6 per cent.

The Class X exams commenced on February 15 and concluded on March 13.

Another announcement made

Board exams for Classes X and XII for the 2024-25 academic session will be conducted from February 15 next year, CBSE's Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj announced today, Monday, May 13.

The results for the 2024 Board exams were announced earlier today, May 13, with girls outshining boys in both the classes.

"The board has decided to conduct the 2025 exams from February 15, 2025," Bhardwaj said.