Singapore PM Lee says they value IIT-IIM graduates as talented pool

Singapore, which scouts talent globally, has the biggest concentration of graduates from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who will step down as head of the government on May 15, Wednesday, as stated in a report by PTI.

They are the top institutions in India, and securing a place in them is comparable to getting into the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University or Harvard University, he said in a wide-ranging interview.

The professionals from there (IIT-IIM alumni) have formed associations in Singapore and hold functions from time to time.

"If I can get such a pool, come here and work here, it is a tremendous plus for us," he said.

Citing the community of workers from India in Singapore now, Lee said Singaporeans notice their influx as the numbers are "not small".

However, they are talented individuals and are very valuable to Singapore, and "we should welcome them as we manage the flow".

The prime minister highlighted the quality of IIT-IIM alumni as he underscored the need for Singapore to continue bringing in foreign talent to meet manpower demands.

Singapore scouts talent globally and countries like China, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other Southeast Asian nations, especially neighbour Malaysia, are the main source.

Lee also pointed out that those arriving from abroad will have to be properly integrated into the city-State's multi-racial society.

In the interview, published by the Channel News Asia, he said that managing the "inherent tensions" between wanting social cohesion and bringing in immigrants is the "most difficult" issue he has had to deal with.