School built with India's assistance in Nepal's Baitadi district inaugurated

A school building constructed with India's financial assistance was inaugurated in Nepal's Baitadi district on Friday, May 10, stated a report by PTI.

The foundation stone for the construction of Shree Bhumeshwor Secondary School building at Patan Municipality-4 was laid jointly by Avinash Kumar Singh, First Secretary, Embassy of India; and Gauri Singh Rawal, Mayor, Patan Municipality, according to a press release issued by the Indian mission in Kathmandu.

The school is being built with Indian government's financial assistance of NRs 31.05 million under Nepal-India Development Cooperation, it said.

The Government of India grant under Nepal-India Development Cooperation is being utilised for the construction of double storied school building along with other facilities.

The High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) was taken under an agreement between India and Nepal and is being implemented through Patan municipality, Baitadi, the release said.

Mayor Rawal in his remarks appreciated the continued developmental support of India in upliftment of the people of Nepal in priority sectors.

Since 2003, the Indian government has taken up over 551 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 490 projects.

Amongst these, 40 projects are in Sudurpashchim province, including two projects in Baitadi, the release said.

India has also gifted 1,009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day of India.

Amongst these, 68 ambulances and 29 school buses have been gifted in Sudurpashchim province, including five ambulances provided in Baitadi district, it said.