Karnataka: After marriage delays, man beheads minor girl & flees with severed head; kills himself

In a shocking incident, a man hanged himself after beheading a teenage girl studying in Class X and escaping with her severed head, stated a report by IANS.

The body of Prakash (32) a.k.a. Omkarappa was found hanging on Friday, May 10, at Hamniyala village near Somwarpet town in Kodagu district. The police are still searching for the severed head of the girl named Meena (16).

Sources said the man was reportedly enraged after the two families mutually decided to postpone their marriage until the girl turned major.

The gruesome murder took place on Thursday night, May 9, at Surlabbi village in Kodagu district when Prakash attacked the girl with a sharp-edged weapon, beheaded her, and escaped with her severed head.

Prakash also attacked the victim’s parents.

The police said that, according to preliminary investigation, Prakash committed the crime in a fit of rage after the cancellation of his engagement with the girl.

The engagement was put off after the intervention of the Women and Child Welfare Department on Thursday, May 9.

Officials from the department maintained that they obtained an undertaking from the victim's parents not to marry off their daughter until she turned 18. It received information about the engagement after getting a call on its helpline.

It remains unclear why Prakash resorted to such violence, especially when both families had agreed to arrange his marriage with the victim after the girl turned 18.