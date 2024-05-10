Tamil Nadu Class X exam results OUT!: 20,691 students score full marks in Math

The Tamil Nadu Board today, Friday, May 10, announced the results of Class X for the academic year 2023-2024, stated a report by ANI.

A total of 8,94,264 students wrote the exam, and about 8,18,743 students have passed the exams.

A total of 91.55 per cent of students passed the examination, which is slightly greater than last year's result, which was 91.31 per cent.

A total of 12,625 schools participated in the examinations, and 4,105 schools achieved 100 per cent results. Among those 4,105 schools, 1,365 were government schools.

A remarkable number of 13,510 physically challenged students wrote Class X exams where the pass percentage was 92.45 per cent. A total of 12, 419 physically challenged students passed the exam.

In total, 260 juvenile students from juvenile prisons wrote the exam, of which 228 passed. The pass percentage is 87.69 per cent.

Interesting data revealed that 20,691 students got 100 out of 100 in the subject of Math.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated all the students who had passed the examination "Congratulations to all students who have passed the 10th General Examination which is the gateway to higher education! Dear Students... lay a strong foundation to plan and shape your future! Low scorers take advantage of the next opportunities! There are various opportunities like higher education - vocational education. Our government schemes are there to guide your path. May the knowledge of education help you forever!"

Actor and TVK Chief Vijay also congratulated all those who cleared the Class X and XII Board exams. He also hinted at meeting the students saying "We will meet soon". Last year, Vijay met all constituency top-rank students of Classes X and XII and gave away cash prizes.

On Thursday, May 9, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board declared Class XII exam results, where the pass percentage was 82.45 per cent, stated a ANI report.

CBSE has yet to announce the results of the X and XII classes. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Sunday, May 5, that CBSE Class X and XII board results will likely be declared after May 20, 2024.